Kpandai Youth Petition Akuffo Addo Over Exclusion From OTI Region

Chiefs and people of Kpandai have demonstrated against the exclusion of Kpandai from the Oti region by the Justice Brobbey commission of inquiry.

They argue, the commission took petitions from individuals who do not have the locus in the traditional and political affairs of the Kpandai District.

The demonstrators numbering over a hundred, took to the streets of Kpandai to register their displeasure on their exclusion from the Oti Region.

Presenting a petition on behalf of the demonstrators on Wednesday, Nyenfini Vincent said the decision of the commission was unfair and undemocratic.

He indicated "the decision to maintain Kpandai in the present Northern Region was never a decision by the people but a calculated attempt by a few greedy individuals to frustrate the good people of Kpandai which we will resist".

He quizzed why the commission failed to consider proximity as in the case of other Districts petitioned in other regions.

Mr. Vincent stated the distance between Kpandai and Tamale is 240 kilometers while that of Kpandai to Dambai is 53 kilometers.

" Kpandai District will develop progressively if it is put in the Oti region more than maintaining it in the Northern Region because the economy of Kpandai is well integrated in the market systems of Dambai than in the Northern Region" he added.

He mentioned is still not too late for government to take a decision on including Kpandai to the Oti region as it prepares to come out with the administrative boundaries.

The Omankrado of Kpandai Nana Okomankwei I insist they will continue to hold demonstrations until their plea is heard.

He indicated they have petioned other international bodies and called on them to ensure government does the right thing.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the assembly, the District Coordinating Director for Kpandai Sheiku Mumuni thanked the demonstrators for choosing a peaceful means to register their displeasure.

He assured them he will deliver the petition to the DCE for the necessary attention.