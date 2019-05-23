Police Brutality On Krobo Protesters, Cast A Slur On Ghana's Democracy —NDC

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has condemned both the police and the Power Distribution Services (PDS) for failing to apply their judgement over armless youth of Krobo-Odumasi who were only protesting unusual hikes of their electricity bills.

A situation the NDC has indicated casts a slur on the image of the country as one that is highly regarded as as a reputable democratic state.

“The shooting of vulnerable unarmed residents of Lower Manya Krobo who were only embarking on a peaceful armless protest to urge the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Company for a downward review of their bills. This inhumane act is very shameful and casts a slur on our image as a reputable democratic state,” it said.

The people clashed with the police who had escorted workers of the electricity distribution company, PDS to disconnect the main transformer which supplies electricity to the town. The move which was vehemently protested by the people, led to one person confirmed dead with several other people injured. About 35 people have been arrested by the police.

A press release signed by the Eastern Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mark-Oliver Kevor, condemned the MCE for not paying hid to the call made on him by the elders and opinion leaders of the town to find a lasting solution to the impasse.

“Particularly, we condemn the Municipal Chief Executive’s inability to exercise leadership on this delicate matter when approached by Chiefs, Opinion leaders and some Youth groups of the area, but frenziedly called on the police to visit this high levels of brutalities on these vulnerable residents,” the release said.

The group therefore called on President Akufo Addo to immediately relieve him of his duty if he fails to resign on his own volition.

“We call on the President who is supposed to be a human right advocate and a father to all Ghanaians, to immediately sack his representative- the MCE, if he fails to resign,” it indicated.

The NDC is also demanding for the release of the 35 people who are currently in police custody for the part they played in Wednesday’s confrontation with the police.

“We also condemn the arrest of about thirty-five (35) young people by the Ghana Police in an attempt to cover up this shameful act of violence on their part by using them as scapegoats,” it said.

The NDC Eastern Regional Secretariat claims that the casualties as a result of the Wednesday clashes were three.

“At least three persons have been confirmed dead, with nine people in critical condition and several others sustaining various levels of injury due to this unprofessional reckless shootings. We, as a matter of urgency, demand the release of these 35 young people currently in their custody to avert further chaos,” it said.