Group Tells Local Govt Service To Speed-Up Job Placement Else...

A Group calling itself the Coalition of Local Government Job Applicants, has called on the Head of Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur to speed up process for them to start work.

The group narrated the ordeals its members had to pass through, to apply for the advertised vacant positions at the Local Government Service in February, 2019 and wondered why government has seized to work on their applications for the past 3 months.

They alleged, that the public services commission form 2, which is available for free on the internet was sold to the over 61,000 applicants for Ghc10 each even though financial clearance was given for the appointment of only 2,200 applicants.

"our concern is not even about the monies accrued from the poor job applicant. It is now there months after the deadline and counting. No process has been physically done to engage the applicants. We do not know our faith, they stated.

The group further bemoaned the deceptive nature with which the Head of Service, Nana Ato Arthur has been handling issues relating to their application.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

COALITION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT JOB APPLICANTS DEMAND JOB PLACEMENT PROCESS

We the coalition of Local Government job applicants demand immediate call with action from the office of the Local government Service.

In January 2019, the local government service advertised jobs for various positions in the diaries.

"The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) is inviting applications from suitably qualified Ghanaians to fill vacant positions in the Local Government Service in Brong Ahafo, Central, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Volta and Western Regions. The vacant positions are as

-Assistant Programmers

- Procurement officers

-Assistant Stasticians

-Budget Officers

-Internal Auditors

-Administrative Officers

-Social Development Officers

-And Environmental Health Officers

Deadline for application was 22nd February 2019.

Public Services Commission form2 freely available on the internet were sold out to the over 61000 applicants at GHC10 each. However, Financial clearance has been given to only 2200.

Our concern is not even more about the monies accrued from the poor job applicant. They may be entitled to IGF to finance related process.

It is now three months after deadline and counting. No process has been physically done to engage applicants. We do not know our faith.

There has been several media interviews with the Head of Service, Nana Ato Arthur but to no avail.

He give timelines without action.

Utv reporters were in his office during the submission of application forms. He had stated in that interview that applicants will be placed by end of MARCH. That did not happen.

Again, On Net2 Tv's The Dialogue program, (now uploaded unto their YouTube channel with caption 'The Dialogue with Nana Ato Arthur, CEO Local Government Services), he stated that they are done with shortlisting and that successful once are expected to be placed by end of MAY.

Unfortunately, in this part of the world the media will not be seen making a follow up on interviews earlier held to keep people to their words.

We see these inconsistencies from the Head of Service as nothing but lies to mislead the poor applicants.

Our relevant questions are simple :

-Did they really needed our services?

- Who are those officers currently working in the newly created regions and districts? In the Utv interview, he stated that some experienced staff from the old regions will be moved there. If we have still not been placed, who would have occupied those vacant places in the old regions?

Must it take a year just like the case of the agric officers who applied in 2018 and placed in 2019?

Why the delay?

His cooperate response with action is needed now else we advice ourselves.

Signed!

Delali Sewoekpor

Convenor