4 Groups Team Up Against CID Boss

Calls to sack Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah seems to intensify on daily basis as four pressure groups led by the Democratic Forum has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to sack her now.

The other group includes Institute for Liberty & Policy Innovation (ILAPI), National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), and Educate Ghana Group believes it’s time for the President Akufo-Addo heed to their call and sack the CID boss from her position.

The group noted that recent comments and action of Maame Tiwaa depicts how dishonest she is.

The group pressed on that the CID boss has betrayed her oath of office which is an indictment upon the Ghana Police Service and must be relieved of her position.

Below is their joint petition to His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo