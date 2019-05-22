Let's Fight For 2020, Not Fight Ourselves— NPP Chairman

Chairman of the Bibiani Anhwianso Bekwai Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Franklin Appiah Kubi has cautioned the newly elected members to bury their differences for the sake of election 2020.

He commended the party delegates for displaying maturity during the elections, admitting that there could have been problems but such occurrence eluded the party due to their good conduct which ensured the election was a success.

"As you know, in every human institution, there might be some hitches but our election was peaceful, though, the region is very young, in fact, I will urge the newly elected executives to forget their personal gains but should fight for the party in order to win the 2020 elections and help the President's vision come true.

"The President believes these newly elected executives could help his progressive visions since the region is dormant, work harder and smoothly for the betterment of our heritage," he emphasized.

The party chairman urged all party members to remain calm and support President Akufo-Addo continue to deliver on his promises to the admiration of Ghanaians.