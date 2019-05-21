WordDigest: Humility Before Reward

"Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God [set aside self-righteous pride], so that He may exalt you [to a place of honor in His service] at the appropriate time," — [1Peter 5:6] Amplified Bible.

Humility is needed not only in our Christian life but also in our society. We ought to exercise humility in every area of our lives. Being humble or bringing oneself low to people is way of preparing oneself to be exalted by God. Where there isn't humility, proud reigns.

Humility is self-responsibility

Being humble to leaders, authorities, children etc doesn't devalue who you're. Rather you set a stage to receive blessings from God through Christ Jesus.

From the scripture, Apostle Peter is telling us humility before God and people attracts God's attention. In order words God lifts up the humble but resists the proud.

However, it takes the grace of God to be humble. Humility opens a lot of opportunities for those who lovingly exercise it.

When Jesus Christ humbled Himself, God gave Him a name above all names that when Christ is mention anywhere everything in heaven and on earth should bow down, mouth should confess and say Jesus is Lord. (Philippians 2:10) Wow! That is a sample of humility before reward.

Brethren let's humble ourselves before the Lord, authorities, parents, leaders and children as well.

Nurture your humility before a reward and seek the grace of God in all things.

Prayer

O Lord, empower me to love you more and be a humble servant to your glory in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

Rev. EZ

Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily message or

[email protected]

[email protected]

#WordDigest2019