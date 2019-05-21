Techiman Municipal Security Committee Tightens Against Terror Threats

The recent terrorist attacks that hit our close door Neighbors Burkina-Faso, Nigeria and most Countries in sub-Saharan Africa, is a wake –up call for us as a Country to strengthen our awareness on security alertness in our various meeting grounds such as, Churches, Mosque, Funeral grounds and all gartering that involves large numbers.

At a meeting chaired by the Regional Minister Hon. Kofi Amoakohene who is also the MP for Nkoranza South constituency, and his Deputy Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko also MP for Techiman Constituency focus on strategies to educate constituents to be vigilante in public places.

In his remarks, the Regional Minister stresses that maintenance of security is a shared responsibility and urged leaders of the various Churches and Mosque in the Municipality to strengthen and make a security issue the topmost priority of their daily activities.

He further explains that security alertness should start from our homes and urge parents to caution children on the excessive use of the internet.

Hon Amoakohene explains that most often these bad groups get their links through the internet and we need to advise the younger ones to be cautious.

The Divisional Police Commander, C/Sup. Boadi Bossman urged all religious leaders to watch out for strange people in their premises any time they hold any congregation because the target of these terrorists is large crowds.

He added that most of the terrorist groups have become very elusive as they even dress nicely in order not to be suspected.

He said police personnel will be deployed to all churches to ensure peace and security at all times.

The regional BNI Director Mr Victor advice stakeholders in the meeting to report suspected persons to the security agencies.

He said the security agencies cannot perform magic to know where crime is likely to occur except with their support as citizens.

According to him, recently at Kariga in the Northern Region, they arrested some people suspected to be terrorist entering Ghana and advice the general public to report any suspected person or group of persons they see in their community to the security agencies.

He urges stakeholders to be cautious because Ghanaians per our nature have too much hospitality and we need to be cautious of that.

The Municipal Chief Executive Hon. John Kofi Donyina said terrorism should not only be centred on religious grounds because it now taking different dimension of late and needs to be curbed.

Hon. Peter Mensah, The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North who was also part of the meeting said, occultism in our schools these days is alarming and also contributes to the formation of this bad groups.

“And so the issue is a complicated issue and needs tactical approach in dealing with it so he urges all to come together to fight the crime holistically,” he emphasized.