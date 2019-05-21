Apply Wisdom To Reverse Closure Of Radio Station—FMV

Free Media Vanguard (FMV), the pro media pressure group that led the protest march over radio station closure, has called on the National Communication Authority (NCA) to apply wisdom to restore the broadcasting rights of Radio XYZ, Gold and all other stations that suffered same.

Lead Coordinator of FMV, Prince Minkah, made the call when the group presented a petition to the NCA on Tuesday 21st May, 2019, after a protest in Accra.

Presenting the petition, Mr Minkah said the closure of the radio stations amount to suppression of freedom of the press and media and appealed to the NCA to apply wisdom in their functions as a regulator.

"You can use the law to suppress men, you can use the law to destroy men, you can use the law to destroy history, but you should not be a part of those who will go down in history as destroying the freedoms of media, all in the name of the law. We present our petition with the hope you apply wisdom to act," the FMV Convene said in a three-page petition.

Hon. Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, who participated in the protest said, the NCA action against the radio stations sympathetic to the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC) shows the Akufo Addo government is intolerant to political criticism.

He said the NDC would continue to join forces with the FMV and all other protesters to ensure that, the NCA restore the radio stations to operations.

Ms Olivia Boateng, a Deputy Director of Managerial Operations, who received the petition on behalf of the Authority said the petition would be presented to the leadership of NCA for consideration.

She thanked the protestor for taking the right path to present their concerns to the NCA.

The protest march which was on the theme, “March for Free Expression” started from the El-Wak Sports Stadium through 37 to the head office of the NCA at the Airport City.

Some of the protesters wielded placards with inscriptions, "Akufo Addo stop killing our Journalists, Enough is enough, “Akufo-Addo, you are a threat to free speech”, “Stop adding tyranny to hardship”, “Leave Adeti alone”, Arrest Ahmed Saule Killers, and many others.

The organisers said, the aim is to draw the government attention to the threat of media freedom and to as well safeguard the fundamental human rights of free expression of Ghanaians in general.

The protest march followed the closure of Radio XYZ, Radio Gold and several other radio station across the country for failing to renew their license to operates.

The National Organizer of NDC, Joshua Akamba who joined in the protest march said, the closure of the radio station is an attempt to silence opposition political parties and make Ghana a one-party state.

He noted that any move by the Akufo Addo government to make them reduce the voices of other political actors and make NPP, the only political party will be resisted.

Mr Akamba charged the organisers of the march for free expression to extend their protest to the international community to know the dangerous moves of Akufo Addo government.

Other members of the opposition NDC members who took part in the protest march includes Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP North Tongu, Alhassan Suhuyini, MP Tamale North, Alhaji ABA. Fuseini, MP Sagnerigu, Felicia Adjei, MP Kintampo South and Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aid to former President John Mahama.