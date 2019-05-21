Owusu Bempah Imported Demons To Aid NPP, They Are Now Demanding Blood - Prophet

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, leader and founder of Cosmos Walker Affran Ministries, in a shocking statement has revealed the reasons for the several deaths recorded under ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Prophet revealed in his post on Facebook that Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader and founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International has imported demons from hell on behalf of the ruling party (NPP) to aid their government and also assist them deliver all the promises they made prior to the 2016 election.

He added that, as a result of that the demons are demanding more blood in exchange for the favours the NPP enjoyed before and after the 2016 elections.

According to him, the demons have been provoked and angrily causing blood to flow through national disaster, road accidents, fire outbreaks, suicides and many others.

He however charged Owusu Bempah to deport the demons from Ghana and appealed to Ghanaians to pray fervently for Ghana as demons are currently on a blood hunt in the country.

Below is the Prophet's full post on Facebook:

“Ghana Should pray, I saw a demons been imported into Ghana from Hell to come and help NPP government to perform and deliver their promises well and I saw the demons demanding more blood from NPP government. The demons will cause national disasters if government fail to give the demons blood. Prophet Owusu Bempah imported these demons into the country because the demons mentioned his name when I saw it in the spirit world”

“Prophet Owusu Bempah Ghana is not ready for this evil act, so deport this demon out of Ghana within 7 days and if you don’t deport this demon then I will deport the demon out of this country and you will know what will happen to NPP government.

“Thou saith the Lord” prophecy by

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran.”

