Students Boycott Class Over Muddy Roads In Samreboi

Residents of Samreboi and its environs in the western region are calling on the government to fix their poor roads which has greatly affected the education of their children.

During a visit to the area, the residents diclosed to Modernghana that good roads has eluded them for years even though the area is been considered as the country’s largest cocoa production hub.

They bemoaned that their road networks are poor to the extent that their children no longer have any interest in school since the kids have to hustle their way through thick muds and stagnant water before they get to their various schools.

Others also expressed their frustration saying, “ We are fed up with unfulfilled promises, the government must come to our aid, we produce a lot of the country’s cocoa so why should we suffer in this way, we are dying of this nuisance.

"Sometimes we use our pocket monies to fill potholes on the roads before our farmers can ply on it, during rainy seasons its terrible and our children refuses to go to school due to the nature of the roads, we are appealing to the authorities to listen to our pleas," they emphasized.