IEU Report Will Only Spur Us To Work Harder For 2020 – Akamba

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says a report by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), casting dark shadows on the chances of the party against the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections, will only spur them to work harder towards the 20202 elections.

The latest report by the EIU stated that it will be difficult for the flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama, to convince Ghanaians that he is a better manager of the economy than the incumbent President Akufo Addo.

The Economic Intelligence Unit further predicts that President Akufo-Addo and his government will oversee the improvement of the economy for the rest of the term in office and therefore it will be more difficult for the NDC to win the upcoming elections even though John Mahama will pose a tough challenge to President Akufo Addo.

Responding to the report on the Joy Midday News monitored by ModernGhana, the National Organizer of the NDC, Joshua Akamba, indicated that the party will not lose focus in the face of the predictions by the EIU, but would rather concentrate on working hard for victory in the coming elections.

“The EIU with their survey will only motivate the NDC to work harder to make sure that our messages go right down to the electorates who are going to be voting for us,” he said.

He added that the party respects the decision of the Intelligence Unit but maintains the party’s resolve to prove them wrong.

“All that I would say is that we respect their survey. As a party, we are also resolved in our quest to work extra hard to make sure that NDC takes people out of this suffering that Ghanaians are going through,” he added.

He however pointed out the fact that some of the predictions of the Economics Intelligence Unit in the past turned out to be inaccurate and therefore took solace in the fact that this may be one of them.

He cited recent predictions such as the one in the Nigerian elections where Atiku was tipped to win; the prediction for Hilary Clinton to win in the American elections, which all didn’t come to pass.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (The EIU) is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, the sister company to The Economist newspaper.

The EIU Store showcases unrivalled reports for almost 200 countries, providing analysis, forecasts and data to help businesses, financial firms and governments to understand how the world is changing and how that creates opportunities to be seized and risks to be managed.