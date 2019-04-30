Police Say Foreigners Behind Kidnapped Indian Businessman In Kumasi

DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Commander

Police in Ashanti Region claims foreigners are behind the kidnapping of a 30-year old Indian Businessman in Kumasi last week.

Regional Commander, DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku, will not give details pending further investigations, as search continues for the alleged kidnappers.

Umpakan Chodri was rescued less than 24- hours after unknown persons bundled him into their car and took him to an undisclosed location on Thursday.

His captors had demanded a 500, 000 US Dollars ( $500,000) ransom in bitcoins from relatives.

DCOP Mensah Duku told Nhyira FM after a meeting with the Indian Community last night in Kumasi, the command is relentlessly pursuing the culprits.

" This incident is foreign in Kumasi. We believe that this criminal activity is being done by some foreigners. This is a new trend to us in Kumasi and we suspect that it is being committed, such act is committed by a foreign national," he said.

He cautioned the law will deal with anyone caught in relation to kidnapping

"We want to caution them that we are very strong on the ground and if anybody is caught involving himself or herself in such an act would be dealt with according with the law."

Meanwhile, DCOP Mensah Duku assures residents Kumasi is safe, despite two kidnapping cases recorded in less than a month.

"It is an isolated case. They are safe; Kumasi is safe and they [residents] should not entertain any fear. They should not panic and we are there to protect them

According to him, the command has strengthened security in the region especially Kumasi metropolis.

" So far we've strengthened our security in the metropolis. This is an isolated case. This is even foreign in Kumasi. We have for the past year not experience such case in Kumasi. It is an isolated case."