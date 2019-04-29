Old Toms Aquinas Muslim Students Support School Library

The Old Student's body (Old Toms) of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in Accra have presented some items to the school library as part of academic-related contributions to their alma mater.

The donation was done by the St. Aquinas Muslim Students Association, AMSA, Old Toms was held at the school premises on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Led by the Chairman, Hajj Issaka Nettey(99-year group), over a dozen old boys joined current Muslims students to make this presentation at the school library.

Items presented include Books and Computer valued at GHC9,000.

The items which were received by the School's Librarian, Mr. Pius Dogodzi, Headmaster Mr. Paul Amoasi Baidoo and John Amuzu President Of National Old Tom Association, all expressed their joy at the gesture.

"We are indeed happy for a promise made and kept, the AMSA Old Toms requested a list of books and have duly raised funds and dispatched a socio-academic responsibility they imposed on themselves," Mr. Pius Dogodzi said.

Mr. Pius Dogodzi made a call on all old students of the school to support the library to reduce challenges confronting it.

"We have numerous challenges but I will appeal to old boys to support us ways they can", he added.

The Chairman of AMSA, Hajj Issaka Nettey, who also doubles as National Treasurer for the Old Boys' parent body, said he was humbled by the development which helped his team to kill two birds with one stone.

"We have first of all keyed into the academic development of these youngsters and we have also pointed them in the direction of keeping touch with their roots even after leaving".

"We are sending a signal that they may leave Aquinas but Aquinas must continue to live in them", he said.

He noted that theirs was a unique old boys group which brought together scores of old Muslim students across the years. He assured that this was the first of several steps they were committed to achieving.

"Raising funds was herculean but the individual will to see this first step sorted was the biggest boost to our efforts. We are indeed proud and this is the truth because we were thought veritas liberat, the truth shall set you free."

When asked about whether the Muslim old boys were duplicating the efforts of the main Old Toms group, the chairman and other members disagreed.

He said, a school the stature of Aquinas keeps giving and deserved to be given back in multiple folds. "Our challenges are complex and what is vital is each group looks out for the little it can do to help."

Other members present said the principle of giving was always in coordination with especially the students and the librarian in this case so it all went into the total development of the Aquinas machinery.

Aquinas is one of Ghana's most effective day schools. After over six decades in existence, it continues to churn out hundreds of students a year in and out.

One of its main feeder communities is the Accra New Town, Nima, Mamobi, Kanda, Cowlane And Zongolane enclave. Its Muslim population thus continues to rise.

One of the main challenges the Muslim Old Boys are working on is for a decent prayer grounds for the current students.

"We don't even want to call this issue a challenge, we see it more as minor blips that we are certain our continuous engagement will help out sooner than later - Insha Allah," the president stressed.

The group also run a monthly mentorship event for students, where it brings Old Toms to share their post-school, professional and business experiences.