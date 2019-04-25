Expert Predicts Niger Delta For Ghana's Volta Basin

An energy expert, Mr Jantuah fears a similar situation may occur in Ghana with the Voltarian Basin which accounts for more than 40% of Ghana’s land mass.

It stretches from the Eastern, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern and Volta regions.

The Basin is divided into three, the Upper Voltarian comprises massive and thinly bedded sandstones with some shales. The Middle Voltarian, also comprises sandstones with limestone intercalations (Upper Greenish-Grey Series), shales with limestone intercalations, siltstones, silty sandstones (Variegated Series) and conglomerates whilst the Lower Voltarian, comprises sandstones, shales and siltstones (Lower Greenish-Grey Series) and quartz sandstone (Basal Sandstone Series).

Exploration and production license was awarded to Swiss African Oil Company, a subsidiary of Swiss African Petroleum AG for the new block.

The deal which was a joint venture between Government, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Swiss African Oil Company Limited and PET Volta Investments, makes it the first onshore oil exploration deal in the country.

The Energy Expert hopes that Ghana will not end up making the Voltarian Basin exploration like the others, leaving Ghanaians questioning the benefits the discovery of oil has for them.

“For me, I hope that all of us will not just incite, but try as much as possible to work together so that we benefit, our investors benefit and at least we can build this country to a certain point.”

Generations to come, in his view, will blame this current one for not taking care of the natural resources in the country.

“Please oil and gas companies think of us too, don’t only think that you are going to make 30 billion and that’s it. Because as we are able to earn revenue from our natural resources, it also helps you not to be throwing your taxpayers money at us…help us to help ourselves and let’s all be able to build this nation because it is the only country we have.”