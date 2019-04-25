'Thank You Tour': John Mahama storms Jomoro Constituency Friday

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is set to tour the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region Friday, April 26, 2019.

Former President John Mahama is touring the 275 Constituencies in the country to thank the NDC delegates who elected him as their Flagbearer in February 2019.

In a statement issued by the party and signed by its Constituency Secretary, Henry W. Anlimah, copied to the media indicated that "Mr. Mahama will engage party executives and strategic stakeholders, interact with the citizenry and touch base with the party's grassroots, among other activities".

He said former President John Mahama will visit the party office at Half Assini to meet the Constituency Executives at 9:00 am.

He added that the Former President after meeting the Executives will storm the Half Assini market to interact with the market women at 9:30 am.

According to him, Mr. Mahama will interact with the fisherfolks at Half Assini at 10:00 am.

The Constituency Secretary said Former President will climax his 'Thank You Tour' in the Jomoro by paying a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulea Annor Adjaye III at Beyin at 11:00 am.

Former President John Mahama will continue his 'Thank You Tour' to Ellembelle Constituency to also interact with market women at Aiyinasi.

The Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a directive that “no stakeholder from a particular constituency is in any way permitted to follow the flag bearer and the team to other constituencies once the flag bearer leaves your respective constituency.”

Source: Daniel Kaku