264 people flown at the Kwahu Easter Paragliding

Atibie (E/R), April 23, GNA-Two hundred and sixty-four people were able to fly from the Odwenanoma Mountains to Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality in the Eastern Region during the four-day Kwahu Easter Paragliding festival.

The participants paid GhC350.00 per flight to the Ghana Tourism Authority(GTA) organizers of the paragliding festival.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) at the paragliding site, the Eastern Regional Director of the GTA, Mr. Fredrick Adjei Reindolf said, 67 people flew on Friday, 76 on Saturday while the figure went up to 95 on Sunday and 26 people were flown on Monday.

He said, the festival was successful as there were no casualties, the weather was good while the security personnel provided adequate security to the participants throughout the festival.

The Regional Director said efforts were being made to train local pilots for the festival as the training takes a longer period for them to acquire the needed experience to fly passengers.

The Regional Director said the two Ghanaians pilots among the foreign ones could not fly passengers as they had not gained the needed experience to do so.

He said another paragliding event would be organized in September this year as part of activities to mark the World Tourism Day.

Mr. Reindolf thanked the chiefs in the Kwahu area, the Kwahu South and the Kwahu West Municipal Assemblies and the

management of Rock City Hotel for their cooperation and assistance during the four-day paragliding festival.