Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.04.2019 Science & Environment

About 1 Million Cubic Meters Of Waste Removed From Odaw River

Staff Writer
News About 1 Million Cubic Meters Of Waste Removed From Odaw River
APR 23, 2019 SCIENCE & ENVIRONMENT

Work is on-going on the Odaw drain to dredged it of silt to enable the smooth flow of rainwater and prevent the perennial flooding which normally occurs in most parts of Accra anytime it rains.

The 80-meter-deep storm drain has been heavily choked by sand, debris and largely plastic waste materials blocking the flow of rainwater which resulted in Ghana's hard hit flood disaster four years ago among others.

Dredge Masters, a leading provider of modern technological dredging services are on site busily desilting and dredging the Odaw drain and the Korle Lagoon with their heavy duty machines and equipment carting heaps of silt piled along the banks of drain to be conveyed to the final disposal site.

423201992035 j4eq2762gb img20190423wa0008

The Operations Manager of Dredge Masters Ghana Limited, Mr. Sena Adiepena in an interview on site explained that the company is working day and night to restore the drainage efficiency and holding capacity of the channel and lagoon to avert any flooding as the rains sets.

He said the scope of work starts from the Odaw Onyasia confluence at Carprice in Accra, through the Avenor, Kwame Nkrumah interchange, Agbogbloshie, South Kaneshie drain and the Korle Lagoon.

423201992039 l5gsj7u3i1 img20190423wa0003

Mr. Adiepena revealed that over 1 million cubic meters of dredged materials was removed from the channel and lagoon since the company was awarded a two-year contract in 2016 to dredge the drain and the lagoon and also re-construct an interceptor to treat pollutant water.

He said despite the challenge of little re-occurring silt that finds its way back into the drains as a result of unpaved banks along the storm drain, the company will continue the dredging exercise as 70% of silt materials has already been collected.

In June 2016, a two-year contract was awarded to Dredge Masters Ghana Limited to desilt and dredge the Odaw channel and restore the Korle Lagoon to avert the perennial flooding in Accra under the Accra Sanitary Sewer Storm Drainage Alleviation Project.

The initial agreement was extended in February 2019 for maintenance dredging of the Odaw channel and the Korle Lagoon under the same scope.

423201991517 rwnyqdcp53 img20190423wa0019

423201991517 k5fri7t2h0 img20190423wa0018

423201991518 g30n1r5edx img20190423wa0017

423201991521 h40o2s6eey img20190423wa0016

423201991524 0eu2xkjwwr img20190423wa0015

423201991526 pulwo0a442 img20190423wa0014

423201991529 txobrfeq5l img20190423wa0013

423201991531 0g830n4ayt img20190423wa0012

423201992035 sxoaredq5l img20190423wa0011

423201992037 swnaqecp5k img20190423wa0006

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line