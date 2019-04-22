I’m Disappointed Ofosu Ampofo Still Has His "Elder" Title, But Happy Easter Though

Ofosu-Ampofo

As we celebrate the Easter festivities, I pray for God's blessings for all Christians around the globe, not forgetting a prayer for the souls of the about 300 people who died, and the more than 500 who also got injured yesterday, Easter Sunday, 21st April, 2019 after a series of some suicide bomb attacks on some churches and hotels in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

The suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka stand to be one of my biggest disappointments of this Easter festivities, so while I plead with God to receive the souls of those who died, I also pray for a quick recovery for the injured. May all Sri Lankans in Sri Lanka and around the world be encouraged because the world with myself inclusive stand and sympathize with them. Further more, my second biggest disappointment for this Easter is with the Church of Pentecost (COP) of Ghana which has Apostle Eric Nyamekye as its new Chairman. Apostle Eric Nyamekye took over from Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah as the new leader of the Church of Pentecost in May, 2018 after the electoral college of the church elected him. I am most disappointed in the Church of Pentecost because it stands as one of the churches I most revere in Ghana. And the reason for my disappointment is why the Church is overlooking the evil words and plans of an elder of their church by name Elder Ofosu Ampofo, the current national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It is truly shocking why the church has not applied a single sanction to Elder Ofosu Ampofo as it quickly does with the poor and non influential people in their church when they commit less similar offenses. It is highly controversial they have not even suspended him from his position as an Elder of the Church and the use of his "Elder" title after the man had made his intention very clear and loud of how he wants people; locals and foreigners murdered, kidnapped, maimed, and also getting other serious forms of mayhems in the country formented; which has the tendency to overturn the country, make it very ungovernable and drive away investors. Pentecost Church, why is Elder Ofosu Ampofo enjoying this immunity despite the security threatening nature of his agenda which had been endorsed and confirmed by the likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, Kweku Boahen and Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, is it because he is a rich and an influential figure in society than the rest whom the laws of the Pentecost Church easily works on?

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, please in all humility, hope you remember clearly your sermon you gave on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at a farewell Service for the District Pastor of Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) – Koforidua, Pastor Nii Tackie Otoo and Wife, Mercy Tackie Otoo who have been transferred to Teshie in the Greater Accra Region after 5 years of Service at the District. My revered mentor in Christ, it was truly a powerful message. Please Apostle, with all the highest respect, hope the Church of Pentecost under your current leadership are not trying to use Elder Ofosu Ampofo's scenario as an example to prove this statement of yours in the Pentecost Church. Please hope the church is not in a rush to print a history of a "four legs good, two legs bad" scenario with an indelible ink in the books of the Pentecost Church. Hope Elder Ofosu Ampofo is not part of the "Pharisees" whom the laws of God given through Moses could never be applied on.

Please Apostle, one of the lessons Easter draws attention to is; "equality before the law". Apostle, please the whole world is watching so please don't let the poor, simple and non influential in the Pentecost church feel they are the only the laws work on.

The Easter festivities mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the only son of the Jehovah God; the creator of heaven and earth and all its content. He died on a Friday, was victorious over the devil in the land of dead and resurrected onto the land of the living on Sunday. The whole concept of Easter signifies how Jesus Christ left his heavenly abode to come into the world to die for the sins of all

Happy Easter to all, may it bring abundance of blessings to all.

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

