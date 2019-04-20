Modern Ghana logo

20.04.2019 Headlines

Part Of Kumasi Central Market Spark Fire

Staff Writer
Part Of Kumasi Central Market Spark Fire

Shop owners were at the scene of the fire looking on helpless as the fire ravages their wares as five fire tenders have arrived at the scene to douse the inferno which is spreading through the area.

Firefighters are battling a huge fire which swept through a number of container shops at the Dr Mensah enclave of the Kumasi Central Market.

420201950602_8ds2wjivup_marketfire3.jpeg

420201950602_i41p266ffa_marketfire2.jpeg

The site is close to a fuel station where traders who sell foodstuffs and ingredients ply their trade. This is the second time this particular area has caught fire.

