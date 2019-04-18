Farouk Aliu Mahama To Address Oxford University Conference In UK

The first son of late Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, will give a public address at the 2019 edition of the Oxford Africa Conference from 17th – 18th May, 2019 in the United Kingdom.

The 9th edition of the conference is under the theme; Asserting Africa‘s Relevance: Locally, Continental and Globally” focuses towards creating a renewed Pan-African collaboration for advancing Africa‘s contribution and leadership in local, continental and global development.

The Oxford Africa Conference is the leading interdisciplinary conference on Africa, hosted by the University of Oxford Africa Society.

The Conference brings together heads of state, policymakers, business leaders, academics, artists, students, and professionals of African descent to critically expand the discourse and action on Africa.

The aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 has been invited to deliver a speech on the topic ‘Showcasing and Scaling up Indigenous Innovations in Healthcare and Wellness” alongside other distinguished speakers in the field of academia, knowledge producers and managers.

This is not the first time Farouk Aliu Mahama would be addressing such an intentional conference outside the shores of the country.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Procurement Manager at Ghana’s Cocoa Board made Ghana proud when he addressed the 2018 Black History Month Celebration in the UK.

The 2019 Oxford Alrca Conference will highlight three interconnected subthemes within which participants will

i. Take stock of the diverse indigenous assets that exist across the continent.

ii. Address the question of Africa’s relevance as a continental unit and fairly,

iii. Leverage these assets and opportunities to reposition Africa in broader multilateralism.