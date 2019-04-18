Agona West Poised To Improve 2019 BECE

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan

Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan has encouraged candidates sitting for the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be more focus and study hard inorder to pass and benefit the Free SHS policy.

"As JHS candidates, I will like to encourage you to take your studies seriously. Agona West Municipality has been performing brilliantly in BECE over the years and would like you to improve upon it for the better.

"The Agona Municipal Assembly will do everything within its means to ensure that our candidates for 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination results become better than previous ones," she stated.

Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan said this when she visited a vacation classes organised by the Assembly for the students to abreast themselves with rules and regulations governing BECE and to encourage them to perform better.

The over 629 students drawn from 16 Basic Schools in Swedru would be taught how to answer questions correctly as required by Chief Examiners and their teams

Experience Teachers have been assigned to teach and guide the students on how to tackle BECE question. They would go through some of the previous BECE questions especially in Mathematics, English, Science and ICT and would has for a two-week period.

According to the MCE, the schools would be placed on morning and afternoon sessions to enhance effective teaching and learning.

She noted that the Assembly introduced the vacation classes not only to sustain the current education standard in the Municipality but to improve it.

"This vacation classes is a pilot program aimed at ensuring that students in the Agona West Municipal Assembly obtain the needed grades to enable them access Senior High school Schools dotted across the country. It's also to ensure that the Municipality upgrade is current educational performance.

"Am highly confident Agona West will top 2019 District BECE District Time table not only in the Central Region but Ghana as a whole," she stressed.

The MCE advised the students to take their studies seriously saying that would be the only way they could gain administration to their dream schools.

"Take advantage of this golden offer to obtain better grades not only for your school or Municipality but to give you access to the so-called ' First Class' schools in the country. As you know, Agona West performed brilliantly in the 2018 BECE. The First and Second Best Students we're from Schools in Swedru. The Best Head Teacher was also from Swedru. You should endeavor to improve upon this performance.

"This should encourage you to take your classes seriously. Am confident it will equip you as students to attained height in the educational ladder," she emphasised.

The Agona West Municipal Deputy Director of Ghana Education Service in charge of Finance and Administration, Madam Suzzy Danso assured the MCE the Municipal Directorate would carry out intensive monitoring and supervision to ensure that the students comply with the rules and regulations governing the classes.

She cautioned the students against lateness and absenteeism adding it won't be countenanced within the period.

Students from Swedru Methodist ' A & B', Swedru Anglican, Swedru Presbyterian 'A' Swedru Ahmadiyya, Swedru Central Islamic and Swedru AMA 'A-E' Basic Schools are taking part in the maiden vacation classes.