Yemeni Defilement Suspect Dodging Court

Family of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled by a Yemeni national, Mohammed Ould Ibrahim, aka Omar Mohammed in 2017, has expressed worry about the seeming neglect of the prosecution of the accused almost two years after the incident.

After the alleged defilement at Haatso in Accra in December 2017, Omar Mohammed was initially granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 and was said to be reporting to the police pending the conclusion of investigations.

The docket was later forwarded to the Attorney General's Department and the AG advised that further investigations should be conducted into the matter.

New Identity

But the accused, who is believed to be holding a Malian passport in addition to the one from Yemen, has since been on the run and all efforts to get him have proved futile.

The two persons who stood sureties for the suspects have failed to produce him.

Sources say the police are struggling to get the sureties to produce the accused because they (sureties) reportedly have connections at higher places, including the Ghana Police Service in spite of a warrant for the arrest of Mohammed Ould Ibrahim.

Family Concern

The situation has become a source of worry for the family members of the 14-year-old girl who claim they are being denied justice.

Since last year, the family has been raising issues with the way the police have handled the case.

The family alleged that their lives are in danger because Mohammed is still at large.

They alleged that men suspected to be close to the accused purportedly launched a gun attack on them, as well as a Ghanaian businessman, Hassan Zein, who is leading the fight for justice for the victim.

Victim's Lawyer

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, a private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai of Crown Legal Bureau, who is the lawyer for Zein Security, stated that men allegedly close to the suspect are using death threats to put fear in his client.

According to the lawyer, the businessman managed to get the suspect arrested after the matter was reported to the Madina Police in Accra but he was shortly released.

According to the lawyer, the accused is believed to be hiding in Mali or Benin.

High Places

The lawyer claimed apart from the suspect's 'connections' in the Ministry of the Interior, he also has strong ties with some influential officials at the Malian Embassy in Accra.

The lawyer asserted that the accused allegedly led gunmen to the offices of his client which negatively affected his business.

The family appealed passionately to the heads of the security agencies to intervene and ensure justice.

