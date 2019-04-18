Salma’s Eatery Set To Fete Street Kids This Easter

In consonance with the principles of Easter, Salma’s Eatery and Pub is set to fete over one thousand street children in Accra, Monday, 21st April 2019.

The charity event “A Day Out With The Street” is under the theme, “Spending Easter with the people on the street” comes off on Monday morning (Easter Monday) on the Accra High Street.

The gesture forms part of the Eatery’s Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR) of giving back to society, and expression of love and affection to the less privileged kids on the streets.

Salma’s Eatery & Pub in a presser states “your greatness is not what you have but what you give.” This is why Salma’s Eatery has decided to put aside all celebrations and give back to society this Easter .”

It said, “We will be feeding over a thousand kids on the 21st April in Accra and everyone is welcomed to join us with their little support for these kids on the streets.”

Salma’s Eatery, located at East Legon near the Living Room is, therefore, calling on stakeholders interested in participating by donating food, water, drinks, clothes, cash, etc are welcome to do so.