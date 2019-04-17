Lawyer Accuses Gov’t Of Concocting Story Against Kwaku Boahen

Lawyers for Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have insisted that their client is innocent of the charges.

Mr. Boahen is being prosecuted together with the NDC’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, on conspiracy to harm a public officer in relation to the contents of a leaked audio tape.

The State first presented its case in Court on Tuesday.

Lawyer for Kweku Boahen, Edudze Tamakloe told Citi News the state simply concocted the story.

“We clearly demonstrated before the court that even the facts presented before the court by a learned Attorney General have no connection with the truth whatsoever.”

“A little diligence and investigation would have demonstrated that our client, Mr. Kwaku Boahen, could not have been in Accra on the 3rd of February 2019..The state’s decision to concoct a story, make-believe [story] for the purposes of grounding a conspiracy charge tells you the sorry state that we have gotten to.”

Mr. Boahen and the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo were granted bail by a court in Accra on Tuesday.

They were granted bail of GHc100,000 each with one surety each.

They were also ordered to reappear in court on May 6, 2019, to stand trial over statements they allegedly made in a leaked audio tape.

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and other bigwigs in the NDC such as Nana Ato Dadzie, General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Joyce Bawa Mogtari were at the Accra High Court to witness proceedings.

The two national officers of the NDC pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer.

Meanwhile, a Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka says the prosecution will be able to produce evidence to back the charges levelled against the accused persons.

“We just gave out the charges and the facts. The evidence will be led by witnesses in court and we will be tendering documents. We are not going to discuss the merits of the matter but we made a judgement and it was based on looking at the entire facts and circumstances of the matter before arriving at the charges that we have proffered against the accused persons and we are confident of the facts that we will be able to present facts to back the charges,” he said.

