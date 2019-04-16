We Will Provide Fair And Balance Reportage—Nimdeɛ FM Hit Airwaves

The Chief Executive Officer of Nimdeɛ FM, a private radio station in Sunyani, Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, says the station will operate in accordance with the dictates of media profession and will not hesitate to apologize when the need arises.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East and the Majority Chief Whip was speaking at the official launch of the radio station in Sunyani last Sunday.

Management and staff; together with several hundreds of people joined in a float through some principal streets of the regional capital to herald the launching ceremony, which also attracted a lot of dignitaries.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh was optimistic that the new FM radio station would serve the people of its catchment area with passion and respect, and facilitate development initiatives.

For his part, the Deputy Minister for Information, Pious Enam Hadzide cautioned media practitioners to desist from what he termed “mercenary journalism” in order to safeguard the integrity of the profession in the country.

He defined mercenary journalism as the phenomenon where some journalists are hired to destroy others with the sole aim of making money at the expense of the ethics of the profession, stressing “journalists must stick to their sacred duty of informing, educating and entertaining their audiences.”

Mr Hadzide urged media practitioners to draw a line between expressing their personal opinions and facts in order not to misinform the people.

While expressing government's commitment to promoting freedom of speech in the country the Deputy Minister also entreated journalists to eschew sensationalism and ensure fair and balanced reportage always in their line of work.

The General Manager of the Nimde3 FM Francis Owusu Ansah assured that the station would be the most valued and respected media organization in the Bono Region and beyond with quality service delivery to win the trust of the people.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were the MP for Sunyani West who is also the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah; Nana Obiri Yeboah Bediako, Benkumhene of Sunyani Traditional Area, the clergy and others.