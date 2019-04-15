KuYA Supports Asantehene Otumfuor's 20th Anniversary As King

Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA), a group of young people in Kumasi, today, has made a donation of 50 boxes of Mineral Water to the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu ll, at the Manhyia Palace.

The great king is celebrating his 20th anniversary since he ascended on the powerful throne to steer the affairs of Asanteman Monarch.

Otumfuor Osei Tutu ll became the king of the Asante kingdom in 1999 after the demise of Otumfuor Opoku Ware ll.

The Asante kingdom has seen significant change with a lot of developmental projects, scholarship scheme to enhance education in Asanteman and Ghana, et al under the leadership of the great King.

A delegation led by Nana Akwasi Abebrese (Kodie Akrofuomhene and Adumhene Akyeamehene), Nana Yaw Wiredu (Ahinsan Estate Assembly Member), Hon. James Nana Prempeh (Convener, Sanitation Committee KMA), Tweneboa Kodua (AYA Secretary and KuYA Chairman) donated 50 boxes of bottled water, Soft-drinks, Schnapps et al, as their contribution towards the King's 20th anniversary.

Other members who joined the historic visit includes the Secretary-General for the Association, Kwabena Frimpong, Media Consultants, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, Gina Asiedu, and Sasu Danquah, Asante Students Union's (ASU) President, Nicholas Donkor, the National Queen, general secretary, and Tech Rep were part of the delegations that trooped to Manhyia.

Briefing the media about the historic visit, Kwabena Frimpong, who is the Secretary-General of KuYA said

"The visit was mainly to support Otumfuor's 20th Anniversary. Through the overwhelming leadership of Otumfuor, the Asante Kingdom has seen significant change and we are here to support him throughout the celebrations and it is even an honour for us to be part and also witness the 20th Anniversary of Opeimsuo, May Our King Live long," he added.