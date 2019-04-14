Mamedia Easter Walk For Life Attracts More Sponsors

Several sponsors have committed to the Mamedia Easter Walk and Blood Donation scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on this Easter Saturday, April 20.

The walk which is follow up of the last year's successful maiden event is in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Blood Bank, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, KMA, The National Youth Authority (NYA) and the Ashanti Regional Police/MTTU.

Speaking in an interview, Nii Maale - Adsei, the Managing Director of Mamedia Ventures, organisers of the event revealed the event dubbed ''WALK FOR LIFE -KUMASI'' continues to attract major sponsors.

Companies that have committed to sponsoring the event include MTN Ghana Foundation, SIC Insurance Company Limited, M&G Pharmaceuticals and Healthilife Beverages.

The rest he said are the Graphic Communications Group, Everpure Company Limited, Century Drinking Water and the Sports Hotel.

While expressing gratitude to these corporate organizations for their kind gesture, Nii Maale said he was hopeful the walk would help inculcate the habit of regular exercising among the people of the Ashanti Regional capital

He said the Easter time festivities was the appropriate time to organise the walk due to the number of people expected to travel across the country and the world to Kumasi and added that the blood donation would go a long way to save lives.

''Jesus Christ shed his blood around this time to save mankind. Why can't we also donate a pint of blood to save lives,'' Nii Maale intimated.

Some of the organizations who have confirmed their participation in this program are NABCO, NYA, NSS, Daddy Lumba Fun Club and the Northern Sector National Supporters Union.

The rest are the Komfo Anokye Nursing and Midwives Training College, Kumasi Technical University and the Social and Floating Keep Fit Clubs.

The Managing Director of the organisers disclose they will unveil a big national celebrity as the Brand Ambassador for the event in the coming days preceding the event.