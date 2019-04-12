The Fate Of Omar Al-Bashir In Military Junta Sudan

Omar Al-Bashir toppled by the military

The army has announced the arrest of President Omar al Bashir, who has been in power for more than thirty years, amidst tens of thousands of people celebrating in the capital Khartoum.

The Sudanese Defense Minister announced on the television the arrest of Omar al Bashir, the country's president for more than thirty years. The coup was carried out by the army which dumped Bashir after weeks of anti-government protests.

Tens of thousands of people gathered on Thursday in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, to celebrate the end of the regime. The army has announced the formation of the transitional military council that will hold office for two years, at the end of which there will be new elections.

They also confirmed the release of all political prisoners. The news is circulating that the Constitution approved in 2005, has been suspended, the imposition of a state of emergency for the next three months, a daily curfew from 10 to 16, and the airport has been closed.

The rumors of another possible coup d’état circulated but so far nothing has been confirmed, since there are only a few journalists in the country.

It was known that military vehicles had entered the complex where the residence of President Bashir and the Ministry of Defense are located. Shortly thereafter, radio broadcasts had been interrupted.

The protests against Bashir had begun in late December in the city of El Gadarif after the security forces had repressed them with extreme violence, they had spread to other cities, even arriving in Khartoum.

Initially, the demonstration was about the cancellation of a subsidy to buy bread and the high cost of living, then suddenly turned to protests against Bashir, who had been in power for more than 30 years and is accused of corruption and violence.

Since then there have been protests and demonstrations on several occasions and the last had begun Friday in Khartoum when thousands of people had gathered in front of the army headquarters.

Since then, tens of thousands of people had taken part in marches and demonstrations and there had been violent clashes with security forces directly controlled by Bashir.

In recent days, several witnesses had reported that on many occasions, the army had defended the protesters from the security forces linked to Bashir, as if the army had decided to remove its support for the government.

The events taking place in Sudan at the moment are warnings to the African head of states, baptized in the river of corruption and willing to be in power for the rest of their lives.