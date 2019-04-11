Police On Wild Hunt For 8 Suspects

The police administration is on the heels of eight persons including a policeman, Yemeni, Lebanese and some Ghanaians alleged to have engaged in various misconducts.

A police gazette signed by Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (COP), Director General/ CID listed the suspects as Abdul Rari Ould Mohammed, 44, a Yemeni businessman, Rukia Naji, also a Yemeni native, 45, and unemployed, Mohammed Ould Ibrahim aliases Abu or Mahmid is a 58-year-old, a Yemeni, Michael Allan Asare, 38 and Jonas Kingsbelling, a police officer (Bravo Swat Barracks), Accra.

The rest are Charlotte Williams, 41, Patrick Oppong, 22 as well as Dukes Charles Appiah alias Kwasi, 41, a trader.

According to the gazette, Mohammed is alleged to have conspired and engineered death threats; causing fear and panic and the Circuit Court, Kwabenya, Accra has issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The gazette said “he is suspected to have traveled to Mali or Togo.”

Rukia Naji is alleged to have also conspired in the death threats issue and was last seen in Tema Community 18 and suspected to be hiding in Mali or Togo.

Ould Ibrahim according to the gazette was last found in Community 18, and is suspected to be hiding in Mali, Togo, Benin or Nigeria.

Asare, the release said he could be hiding in Madina, Adenta, Akropong, Ashongman or might have travelled to the US while in the case of Williams, the police said she was last seen in Agbogba.

Oppong according to the gazette is a Salesman and was last seen in Klagon and could be hiding in Nungua, Teshie, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Kumasi or Tema, while Appiah, a trader is believed to be hiding in Darkuman, Tepa, Tarkwa or Bubiashie in Accra.

The policeman involved, according to the warrant travelled to Germany or US.