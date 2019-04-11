Modern Ghana logo

11.04.2019 General News

Wikileaks Co-Founder Grabbed In London

Staff Writer
APR 11, 2019 GENERAL NEWS

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Mr Assange took refuge in the embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.

The Metropolitan Police said he had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court “as soon as is possible.”

---BBC

