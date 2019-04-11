Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Mr Assange took refuge in the embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.
The Metropolitan Police said he had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court “as soon as is possible.”
Wikileaks Co-Founder Grabbed In London
---BBC