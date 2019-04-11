Kingsley Agyemang Is Making Nana Akufo-Addo's Government Proud

It is an undoubted fact that education remains the topmost priority of President Akufo-Addo's government.

President Akufo-Addo has stated that education remains the most possible means through which the poor can rise from the quagmire of poverty to join the social class.

Gone are the days when education was reserved for the rich man's child and access to scholarship was based on who you know.

Today, Ghana's Scholarship Secretariat under the auspices of Mr. Kingsley Agyemang has gotten a new look locally and internationally.

Ghanaians studying abroad are better served as compared to what we witnessed a few years ago. The children of the "poor" are well served.

"Access to education is a State responsibility and it is my duty to ensure that scholarship is given to those who truly deserve it" - Kingsley Agyemang.

Today, Ghana Scholarship Secretariat is mentioned in Germany, Cuba, Hungary, India, U.S, U.K, Canada, China, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Norway, Finland, Morocco and among other nations.

To ensure accessibility and equitable service delivery to the good people of Ghana, the Scholarship Secretariat under the stewardship of Kingsley Agyemang, has decentralized its modus operandi to the 254 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country. A move intended to ease the burden of traveling from Paga, Tumu, Dafiama, Sawla, Walewale, Bolga, Axim, etc to Accra to get Scholarship forms in other to begin the application process. Now, you don't have to travel a long distance. You can get the process started at the various regional or district capitals nearer to you.

Truly, this is the Change we voted for

Kingsley Agyemang has demonstrated a high level of competence.

He is an appointee we should all be proud of.

Nana Kwame Ofori

Atiwa Writer