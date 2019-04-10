V/R: 3 NDC Regional Executives resign

The three, Maxwell Owusu Siaw -Vice Chaiman, Suleiman Adul-Mumuni -Deputy Regional Youth Organizer and Paulina Magya -Deputy Regional Women Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have tendered in their resignation letters on Tuesday 9th, to pave way for them to contest other portfolios in the newly created Oti region.

The three have also declared their intentions to contest as Regional Chairman, Regional Youth Organizer and Regional Women Organizer respectively, in the new region.

The Volta/Oti Regional Secretary of the party, Mr. James Gunu, who confirmed their resignation, told Awake News that, their decision is in line with the party's directive, which asks that any of the regional executives who so wish to move to Oti and contest for a portfolio other than his/her current position, must first of all resign.

After a National Executive Committee (NEC), on Friday 5th April, the party came up with some guidelines for the election of regional executives for the new regions, which include: 'All regional executives in the parent regions shall remain in their positions except otherwise decided by the individual to move to a newly created region'.

It follows to say that, 'where the executives decide to move to the newly created regions, they shall resign their positions on or before Tuesday 9th April, 2019 in writing to the General Secretary copied to the Regional Chairman of the parent region.

The Volta regional Secretariat of the party has since yesterday declared vacant positions in both the Volta and Oti regions for interested persons to pick nominations from Thursday 11th to Friday 12th April, 2019.

*Volta region*

Vice Chairman -1

Dep. Regional Youth Organizer -1

Dep. Regional Women Organizer -1

*Oti Region*

Regional Chaiman -1

Regional Vice Chairpersons -2

Regional Secretary -1

Dep. Regional Secretary -1

Regional Organizer -1

Dep. Regional Organizer -1

Regional Treasurer -1

Dep. Regional Treasurer -1

Regional Communication Officer -1

Dep. Regional Communication Officer -1

Regional Women Organizer -1

Dep. Regional Women Organizer -2

Regional Youth Organizer -2

Dep. Regional Youth Organizer -2

Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator -1

By: Abdul-Iddrisu Faisel