Northern Region NDC Secretary Resigns

The Northern regional secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Salisu Bi-awurbi has resigned as the secretary of the party.

Speaking in an interview with thepressradio.com , Mr. Salisu stated that following the creation of the Savanna region where he hails from, he has no option than to move the new region where he hails from to become an automatic Savanna regional secretary with effect from 25th May 2019. He thus becomes the first regional secretary for the newly region.

Mr. Bi-awurbi, however, promised to continue to mop up operations that lead to the reconstitution of the 3 regional executive committees of Northern, northeast, and Savanna regions.

Mr. Bi-awurbi was the former DCE for Central Gonja district and former deputy secretary of the NDC in the northern region before he became the substantive secretary of the party in the northern region.

Below is a copy of his resignation letter