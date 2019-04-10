NDC Necrophiles Must Be Condemned - JDM too

When a group of bandits is erroneously given the mandate to govern a nation that had seen eight years of prosperity under the NPP regimes of President John Agyekum Kufuor, the decline and subsequent death of that nation becomes the ultimate end result.

When this same group of bandits is relegated to the opposition after killing a once prosperous nation, its members expose their inherent voyeurism, a genetic trait, which will not allow the resurgence of life under an excellent Akufo-Addo presidency.

The NDC is just that! A bunch of necrophiles and arsonists who wish to destroy a whole nation, which is also made up of their families and friends. They do not mind destroying the positive social interventions of the NPP because their lot had failed in governance, slipping Ghana into an abyss comprised of deeper labyrinths for every discipline they had failed in; and they failed in all.

In their acts of sabotage, I liken the NDC to necrophiles who have a sexual lust for the dead, and I liken our nation to the dead, massacred by NDC’s gross incompetence, which Nana Akufo-Addo in his wisdom and excellent governance is trying to breathe life into. And it is coming back to life! In fact, just like Easter, the scenarios are the same. Ghana is back to life under the NPP!!!

So now they have resorted to engaging in terrorism and destruction, albeit incompetently, too.

Ofosu Kwakye and his counterparts had allegedly vowed to make Ghana ungovernable under President Nana Akufo-Addo. They promised to put sticks and sharp teeth in the wheels of the bandwagon of change. Their plots had long been exposed. The government had a tip-off last year especially when the NDC goons allegedly managed to sneak two container loads of arms and ammunition into the country by criminals from Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

However, the revelations of NDC’s alleged criminal Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo, pre-confirmed that the current destruction of national property, undisputed acts of treason, bore an NDC signature. As such, Ghanaians believe that the collapse of the electricity pylon in Tema and the attempted burning of Gas pipes were the machinations of John Mahama and his folks. After all, he has not been able to shut up on issues that he never understood, like economics, and, generally, governance!

I am calling on every single patriotic Ghanaian to retain President Nana Akufo-Addo for the simple reason that he has managed to breathe life into a dead economy that the opposition NDC sought to irresponsibly defile.

Tell me why it is that only NDC government officials were banned from travelling to many destinations including Europe and America? It has never happened in the history of politics in Ghana, but Julius Deborah, former Chief of Staff under President John Mahama managed to have many bans slapped on him due to his alleged fraudulent deals, including, but not limited to racketeering and visa fraud! A political party becomes shameless when it engages in nation wrecking, and the NDC has self-relegated further into the depths of shame!

So I admonish John Mahama to be more positively productive in NDC’s infinite opposition, having governed uselessly, unethically, waywardly, and unprofessionally as the worst President, Ghana has ever had.