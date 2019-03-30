The Power Of Radio During British-Mandated Palestine

On 30 March 1936, the Palestinian Broadcasting Service hit the radio waves.

The new service, referred to as PBS, catered to the growing population in British-mandated Palestine that included Palestinian Arabs, Palestinian Jews and the British.

In this month's Mid-East Junction, we take a look at the short life of the PBS and the role it played in airing culture, news and social programmes aimed at all the three different audiences.

