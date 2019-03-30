Suspect Police Beaters Granted Bail

Photo: Police officer fends off blows from the driver and his mate

The head of the Criminal Investigations Department personally intervened to get the two moved from police custody to a BNI facility.

There was no representation by the police or state prosecutors even though the lawyers said they had served the Attorney General’s office and the police with notices of the application for bail.

The court admitted the two to bail to the tune of 10,000 cedis each with two sureties. Case has been adjourned to April 1.

On March 14, 2019, the driver and mate engaged in a fisticuff with a police officer, Constable Julius Mawuli Ekpe . The incident went viral after a video footage was uploaded on social media.

The police officer had chased down the driver and his mate using a motorbike after they allegedly tried to escape arrest for an alleged road indiscipline. They were apprehended and put before court four days later.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage and causing obstruction and insecurity to other road users. They have both pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

But legal counsel for the two have accused the police of subjecting the accused to beatings while in their custody at the Odorkor police station. They were later transferred to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) over concerns for their safety.

Nine legal practitioners have come to their aid in seeking bail for the commercial driver and mate.

—Joy News