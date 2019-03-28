Technical/vocational training key to national development – TVET Consultant

A Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Consultant, Dr. Stephen Turkson, is rallying support for President Akufo-Addo’s vision of propelling Ghana’s industrialization drive through technical/vocational education.

He emphasized that the high rate of unemployment in Ghana could drastically reduce if conscious efforts were made to properly put TEVT at the centre of the country’s education system and encourage more students to pursue academic programmes along the lines of technical/vocational training.

This is because graduates of technical/vocational education are capable of creating their own jobs without necessarily depending on the government to employ them.

He was emphatic that the government’s One-district, One-factory initiative could fully materialize and yield the expected results if special focus is given to the training of the youth in TVET.

Dr. Stephen Turkson was speaking at a colloquium organized by the Sunyani Technical University at the school’s main Auditorium in Sunyani under the theme, “Skills development and entrepreneurship through TVET for accelerated national development.”

Quoting a World Bank report, Dr. Turkson said globally, 80% of all work activities involve technical/vocational education while the remaining 20% is about courses related to liberal/humanities; saying “TVET is at the centre of everything.”

In his words, “if we focus on the 20 per cent, we are creating unemployment, but if we focus on the 80 per cent, it will go a long way to create employment opportunities.”

He also said if Ghana sharpens the entrepreneurship and TVET skills of her citizens, they would be empowered economically, promote their knowledge and skills, attract investors, and play a lead role in poverty alleviation.

Dr. Turkson said TVET was not for failures and school drop-outs but rather for people with active brains and intuitive skills to innovate adding that if TVET was well funded, it would drive the economy, create more jobs and boost development.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah disclosed that the institution has taken delivery of the state-of-the art laboratory equipment at the instance of government.

He said the contractor, AMATROL Mechatronic Equipment, will soon install the equipment to pave the way for the university to begin mounting four-year Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) programmes.

Prof. Adinkrah Appiah was hopeful that the supply and installation of Amatrol equipment will go a long way to reduce cost of training of our students and also enhance teaching and learning, especially practical training of students to become relevant to the job market.

Among those present at the colloquium were the Chairman of the university’s governing council, Ing. Dr. Kwame Agyeman Boakye; the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah; the Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour and other distinguished guests.

Students of Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) and Twene Amanfo Secondary-Technical School (TASTECH) were also present at the programme.