Europe | Mar 27, 2019

Irina Dovgan, Tortured By Separatists, Warns Of Russian Influence Over Ukraine

Filip Warwick - RFI
In 2014 during the conflict in eastern Ukraine a photo of Irina Dovgan appeared in the New York Times. It shows a terrified woman wrapped in a Ukrainian flag while tied to lamppost and forced to endure public beatings.

Tortured by pro-Russian separatist fighters, some who are believed to have travelled from Russia, Irina is one of 1.5 million internally displaced people now living in government controlled territory.

She recounts her traumatic story and explains why she believes a pro-European president would prevent from Ukraine falling into Russia's sphere of influence

