Ukraine elections: Television comedian is unlikely frontrunner
Filip Warwick - RFI
REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
On Sunday March 31st, the first round of the Ukrainian presidential elections will take place with a total of 39 registered candidates. According to elections polls, a popular television comedian and political newcomer, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is the current front-runner for the presidential seat. In the first of a 5 part series on the elections, Filip Warwick has this report from Kiev.
