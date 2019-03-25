Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Europe | Mar 25, 2019

Ukraine elections: Television comedian is unlikely frontrunner

Filip Warwick - RFI
REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
On Sunday March 31st, the first round of the Ukrainian presidential elections will take place with a total of 39 registered candidates. According to elections polls, a popular television comedian and political newcomer, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is the current front-runner for the presidential seat. In the first of a 5 part series on the elections, Filip Warwick has this report from Kiev.
TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

12 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line