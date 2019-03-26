Funds, Policy Guiding EdTech Adoption Is Our Challenge – Minister Tells The World

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said there is no doubt that technology can single-handedly close the gap in the education divide in Ghana.

He however noted that policy guiding EdTech adoption, as well as financial constraints are some of the challenges we face.

He added that “these challenges, however, have not stopped us at the Ministry of Education from exploring EdTech options out there.”

The sector minister expressed the belief that technology can single-handedly close the gap in education divide in Ghana.

The minister disclosed this in a statement on his participation at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, where he was joined by his colleague Minister of Education from Kenya.According to the minister, “

Dr. Opoku Prempeh continued that “I am of the view that before a government can adopt a technology for education, the technology has to be robust, relevant and sustainable.”

He observed that “the said technology also had to be built to suit African, and for that matter Ghanaian conditions and values. It is when all these requirements are fulfilled that the technology can be adopted.”

“I proudly mentioned that we had developed the iBox which is currently being used in some schools in Ghana and will soon be scaled to cover the whole country. The iBox affords teachers and students the opportunity to access teaching and learning materials from a central server. This will revolutionise access to learning materials across the country, especially for those in remote areas,” he concluded.

---Daily Guide