PRIMPS Holds Its 6th Graduation Day

The Prominence Institute of Management and Professional Studies (PRIMPS) has held its 6th graduation ceremony in Takoradi in the Western Region during which a total of 150 candidates made up of 70 male and 80 female graduates.

Out of the 150 graduates, 72 of them were awarded a Diploma, 58 received Advanced Diploma (Higher National Diploma) and 20 of the graduates were also awarded a Graduate Diploma (Bachelor's Degree).

The graduation ceremony was under the theme: "Professional Education and It's Global Impact".

The graduates were offered the following courses; Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Health and Safety Management, Human Resource Development, Journalism and Media Studies, Maritime Management, Marketing, Purchasing and Supply Management and Tourism.

The Overall Best Student went to Samuel Arkoh from the Health and Safety Management department.

The Prominence Institute of Management and Professional Studies (PRIMPS) is a private-owned, government registered and internationally recognized institution that offers professional training to school leavers and graduates in various courses.

Speaking in an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of Prominence Institute of Management and Professional Studies (PRIMPS), Clement Kelvin Yeboah urged the general public to pursue professional courses which offer job opportunities to individuals all over the world.

The Western Regional Director of the National Service Secretariat, Okatakyie Amankwa Afrifa on his part advised the Professional Education Institutions in the country to come together and engaged the government to come out with a policy that will better place the country's educational sector.