FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
General News | Mar 23, 2019

City Guard Brutally Assaults Young Man Video Goes Viral

Staff Writer
Police relationship with civilians have come under criticisms in recent times. On Wednesday Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, apologised for the assault on three Ghanaian Times journalist by a group of police officers in Accra last week.

The two journalists, Malik Sulemana and Raissa Sambou together with their driver were assaulted by a Policeman with the help of 10 other men in uniform.

This was after the officer jumped a traffic light and ran into their vehicle.

In another incident, a driver and his mate physically assaulted a police officer who pursued them after the driver of the bus jumped red light. The two are currently standing trial.

—Myjoyonline

