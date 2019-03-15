Ga Central Hospital Project, Fire Station To Be Completed By End Of Year

Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has revealed that ever since assuming office two years ago, his office is doing well in terms of developing the community.

The MCE has declared the year 2019 to be the year of Action, particularly for infrastructural development projects.

“We currently have a municipal hospital under construction, a municipal fire station to give urgent attention to fire incidents at homes and workplaces among others and all these will be completed by end of the year 2019,” Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey indicated that.

He stated that the Ga Central Municipality has embarked on a number of infrastructural projects to give the area a facelift.

According to him, when completed, these development projects would go a long way to help give the Ga Central Municipality a massive facelift.

The Ga Central Municipality has developed a number of strategies to improve the development agenda of the community.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with Daniel Benin aka Ohim host of Top TV’s flagship governance oriented TV Show the ‘Tax Payers Money’.