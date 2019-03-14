US Ready To Help Ghana Solve Vigilantism Menace - US Ambassador

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, has indicated that the US government is ever ready to assist Ghana solve the vigilantism menace facing the country.

According to her, the US government is opened to receiving ideas and proposals which would state-specific assistance as to how they can help.

She, however, indicated that in finding lasting solutions to the vigilantism menace, it would be dependent on political parties to have a high level of political will to tackle the problem.

Madam Sullivan called for the fight of vigilantism to be free and fair.

The ambassador commended Ghana for embracing peace, adding that Ghana is the beacon of peace for the sub-Saharan region.

Touching on the Dagbon issues, Madam Sullivan said the US is glad that the long-standing chieftaincy issue has finally been resolved, paving way for development, which would go a long way to boost Ghana's economy in the region.

This was made known when the US ambassador was addressing the media in Tamale as part of her three-day official visit to the Northern Region.

Madam Sullivan paid a courtesy call on the Tamale MCE, Musah Superior, as well as some chiefs in the region.

Mr. Superior commended the US government for USAID's resilience in the Northern Region Ghana project, which is supporting TaMA in poverty alleviation projects.

The ambassador is expected to visit some US government supported projects in the Northern Region and other related issues.

Source: Daily Guide