Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi marked the Ghana`s Independence Day with Ghanaians in Germany

The Ghana Embassy in Berlin held a reception at the scenic Spindler & Klatt events centre on Saturday, 9th March, 2019, marked the 62nd.anniversary of Ghana`s Independence.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Mrs. Gina Ama Blay hosted a cross-section of Ghanaians living in Germany to participate in the event. The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, was the special guest-of-honour. Ghanaians across Germany, (example, Hamburg, Saarbrücken, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Köln) travelled to attend the event in Berlin and expressed their excitement.

In her anniversary address, H.E. Gina Blay, stated that during the recently held 3rd German-African Business Summit (GABs) in Accra, three leading German companies indicated their intention to set up factories in Ghana to boost the local economy. The three firms are B-Braun, providers of healthcare solutions; Knauf, manufacturers of building materials and Lapp Group, a Stuttgart-based provider of integrated solutions and branded products in the field of cable and connection technology. Knauf products, particularly plasterboards, cement boards are in high demand in Ghana, and the company is eyeing Takoradi for its base. She also commended Ghanaians in Germany for their exploits and achievements and invited them to join hands with their compatriots elsewhere in building a better and prosperous Ghana for the present and future generations.

Amidst applause from the gathering, Ambassador G. Blay submitted that "in the case of Knauf, the company expressed its readiness to build a plant in Ghana to produce the said materials at West Park, a 405-acre commercial, industrial and residential development in a strategic location in Takoradi. She commended the Ghanaian community in Germany for supporting her during her short and successful stay. The Ambassador appealed to the residents to be guided by the theme of the anniversary 'peace and unity' and live in oneness. The Ambassador underscored that their contributions to the development of the country cannot go unnoticed, especially their remittances.

President of the Union of Ghanaian Associations in Germany, Mr. William Nketia, commended Ambassador Blay for changing the ‘face’ of Ghana’s mission. He was particularly happy that, for the first time, Ghanaians in Germany actively participated in the event and lauded the initiative of the envoy.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Dr. Ziblim Iddi, acknowledged the contributions of Ghanaians in the diaspora in the development of the country and the changes championed by them. He cited the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA), as one of such initiatives championed by Ghanaians living abroad. The Hon. Deputy Minister assured the Ghanaian diaspora in Germany that the Electoral Commission (EC) was working to ensure its full implementation per the court orders.

The occasion displayed an excellent and pageantry of Ghanaian tradition and culture & Ghanaian Music

The GQ Prime Multimedia - was an official media house for Photos, Video & Reporting.

Gee Queue, reporting from Berlin.

GQ TV will later in the month Premiere on YouTube's Channel.

H.E. Mrs. Gina Ama Blay - Ghana Ambassador to Germany

