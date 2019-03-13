12 CSOs Pooh-Phoored Akufo-Addo's Bipartisan Approach To Party Militias

The NDC wrote back to the president accepting his proposal. In the letter signed by NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the main opposition party said they will avail themselves “of the opportunity whenever at the pleasure of Your Excellency and at a venue convenient for the purpose.”

But the NDC, in the letter, proposed an expansion: the opposition party wants the discussions to include all political parties, civil society organizations, representatives of the media, representatives of the military, police and other security agencies , as well as any other relevant stakeholders.

The President disagrees. In response to the NDC Chairman’s letter, President Akufo-Addo expressed surprise at the request.

He said “I am dismayed, and I believe that the Ghanaian people share my dismay, that the two parties who have dominated and continue to dominate the politics of the Fourth Republic, who between them have garnered at least 95% of the votes in each of the seven general elections of the Fourth Republic, who have provided all seven governments of the 4th Republic, who are the only parties currently represented in the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic, cannot meet to dialogue on matters of our nation’s governance and political culture, without the intervention of outsiders, including foreign entities, no matter how well-meaning.

“I had hoped that the proposed meeting would be without preconditions on either side,” the President’s letter added.

The NDC has written back to the President, maintaining their stance for the dialogue to be widened and the CFI agrees with them.

They added in their statement that a successful take-off of the dialogue would require technical facilitation that could bring the two parties to bilateral talks as soon as possible.

“We believe that the CSOs with competence, integrity, and proven track records could engage to support this process.

“We fully endorse the dialogue process as the way to deal with the mutual mistrust and find an enduring and amicable solution to the recurring threat to Ghana’s democracy, peace and security,” the statement added.

—Myjoyonline.com