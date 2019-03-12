Confirmed: Former NDC Leader Dr Kwabena Adjei Has Died

ModernGhana can confirm that Dr. Kwabena Adjei, a former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has died.

Affectionately called "Wayoo Wayo", he died Tuesday morning at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge hospital.

Dr. Kwabena Adjei was reported to have taken ill after he lost his Chairmanship bid to Mr. Kofi Portuphy in 2015.

Former President John Mahama and the NDC party was accused of abandoning him after reports revealed that the bedridden Chairman at a point in time could not afford his medical bills.