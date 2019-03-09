Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
27 minutes ago | General News

NSMQ: BigBoss, NAVASCO, Zebilla Survive

By Modern Ghana
A cross section of delighted Navrongo SHS students
Preparations for the 2019 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz continue to build up. In the Upper East region, four out of six slots have already been picked up.

Bawku Senior High and Technical School (SHTS) stunned favourites, Notre Dame Senior High in the first contest to pick up the slot ahead of the Navrongo-based school.

In the other three contests for Friday, Zebilla SHS scored 25 points to book their qualification like no man’s business.

They did so at the expense of Mirigu SHS who scored 14 points and Beo SHTS who garnered 10 points.

Navrongo SHS scored 35 points in their contest to eliminate Awe SHTS who scored only 8 points but who also managed to beat Chiana SHS and Kongo SHS who scored 2 points and 1 point respectively.

Surprisingly but not unprecedentedly, Fumbisi SHS finished the contest with zero points.

Bolgatanga Senior High recorded the highest tally for the Upper East region thus far with a wowing 40 points, 30 higher than the runners’ up, Our Lady of Lourdes Girls.

Paga SHS, based in the same town as the famous tourist attraction centre, Paga crocodile pond, couldn’t display the courage that crocodiles display.

The scored a woeful 9 points but still 3 better than Bawku SHS.

Kusanaba SHS only picked a single point in the four-round contest.

—Myjoyonline

