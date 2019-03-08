Woman Charged For Unlawfully Causing Harm

A 32-year-old woman, Helen Hoklodi an unemployed, has been charged by Tema circuit court ‘A’ for causing harm to her 33-year-old cousin Josephine Atibu a clearing agent.

The Prosecutor Chief Inspector, Susana Akpeere, narrating the incidence to the Tema circuit court said, the Complainant and accused are cousins living at U compound and Bankuman respectively in Tema New town.

She said the 2 of them are not on talking terms for some time now and that on 24th December 2018 at about 6pm, while complainant who lives in their family house was in the house, accused went there looking for her son Gideon Ashitey who had left home the previous day and had not returned, accused on arrival in the house met complainant talking on phone with somebody and claimed she was gossiping about her.

She confronted the complainant angrily with insults. Complainant then stopped the call and a quarrel ensued between the two of them. In the cause, the accused slapped the complainant in the face and engaged her in a fight. In the process accused bit complaint’s lower lip.

A witness in the case who could not stop them from running out of the house and alerted some other people who came to the scene and rescued the complainant. Complainant then made a report to the Tema new town police. Medical forms were issued to the complainant which was endorsed by senior medical officers of the Tema general hospital and Korle Bu teaching hospital respectively.

In the cause of investigations, accused was arrested and after investigations, the accused was charged with the offense and put before the court. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Judge has adjourned the case to 11th March 2019 for further hearing.