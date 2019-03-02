Malcolm Jenkins To Visit Ghana This Month

Two-time NFL Super Bowl Winner, Malcolm Jenkins is set to visit Ghana in March this year.

He made this known on his Instagram story (@malcolmjenkins27) yesterday and also posted footage from the video documentary of his first ever trip to Ghana and Africa in 2018.

The video documentary shot by Ghana’s #1 rated Photography and Videography brand, Grahl Photography, runs for 15 minutes and showcases Malcolm Jenkins and his brothers, Martin, and Myles as they visited the Elmina castle, Wli falls, the Tafi monkey sanctuary, climbed mountain Afadjato, donated to the New Life Nungua Children's home, bought some artifacts and learnt how to play African drums at the Arts Centre. They also made a courtesy call to the Diaspora Affairs Bureau at the Jubilee House.

Check out snapshots of the documentary and photos from his trip to Ghana last year.

Video credit: Afoko Adventures & Grahl Photography (Background audio: Fuse ODG – T.I.N.A)

Photo credit: Grahl Photography